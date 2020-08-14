Mexico City cinema, theater and bars emerge from lockdown gloom By Reuters

©Reuters Outbreak of the coronavirus illness (COVID-19) in Mexico City



By Josue Gonzalez and Alberto Fajardo

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) – After months without museums, movie theaters and bars, Mexico City citizens started exploring them once again today, even as authorities continue fighting the coronavirus pandemic that has actually up until now eliminated over 55,000 individuals in Mexico.

Mexico has the 3rd greatest death toll around the world from the infection, which has actually hammered the economy and triggered extraordinary interruptions to life in the city of 22 million individuals.

The capital has actually been among the locations hardest struck by the pandemic, however as cultural centers and services resumed with brand-new precaution today, some Mexicans might not wait to return to locations that have actually been closed because late March.

“I’m not going out (fearfully) because I think the first thing that’s going to get to us is fear,” stated Alma Esther Cervantes, a 50-year-old workplace employee, as she took her children to the Museo Soumaya art museum, all using face masks.

The resuming ran contrary to some other parts of Latin America, consisting of Bogota, where 7 areas get in lockdown from Sunday, and Argentina, which is extending curbs versus the scourge up until completion of August.

Mexico City Mayor …