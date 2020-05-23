Mexico cancels soccer season because of coronavirus pandemic

FC CINCINNATI’S FLUB COACH ANNOUNCMENT BECOMES BUTT OF OTHER CLUBS’ JOKES

“It’s indisputable that we live in an unprecedented situation in this country that obliges the soccer industry in Mexico to act with absolute sensitivity and respond with unity to the demands that have presented themselves,” the assertion stated.

Some groups had begun testing gamers for COVID-19 as a step towards resuming the season, almost certainly in stadiums with out followers. Twelve gamers from Santos Laguna within the northern metropolis of Torreon examined optimistic this week.

Cruz Azul, in search of its first league title since 1997, completed with 22 factors and a one-point lead over second-place León, which joined Cruz Azul in qualifying for the subsequent CONCACAF Champions League. Santos Laguna and América have been subsequent with 17 factors every.

CLICK HERE TO GET MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Jonathan Rodríguez was the main scored with 9 targets.

The ladies’s skilled season was additionally canceled.