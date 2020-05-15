Mexico at ‘peak moment’ of coronavirus crisis after biggest daily rise in cases

Image copyright

Mexico has reached “the peak moment” of its coronavirus outbreak, officers mentioned, because the nation recorded its largest one-day rise in cases to this point.

More than 2,409 new cases of the virus had been confirmed on Thursday – the primary time this determine has exceeded 2,000.

The whole quantity of confirmed cases in the nation is now greater than 40,000.

The grim milestone comes amid preparations to ease lockdown measures and reopen the economic system, significantly factories close to the border with the US.

Assistant Health Secretary Hugo López-Gatell – an epidemiologist and Mexico’s coronavirus tsar – described this as “the most difficult moment of the first wave of the epidemic”.

He mentioned that the nation “could not relax measures” in place to stem the unfold of the virus, and as an alternative must embrace a “new normal” to keep away from one other wave of infections.

On Monday, some key industries – together with mining, building and car meeting – are scheduled to partially reopen.

Mr López-Gatell careworn that the re-opening of these industries can be largely preparatory, with a broader restart of companies not scheduled till 1 June.

Government knowledge launched on Thursday additionally confirmed greater than half of hospitals in the capital, Mexico City, had been at capability with coronavirus sufferers.

At the tip of April, hospitals in town admitted they had been having to show sufferers away as a result of of a scarcity of gear.

Earlier this month, Mexico obtained a cargo of greater than 200 ventilators bought from a US agency.

This adopted a casual settlement between the neighbouring nations’ leaders in mid-April.