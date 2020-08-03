Mexico arrests alleged Santa Rosa de Lima Cartel boss ‘El Marro’

Federal and state authorities apprehended Yépez Ortiz in the main state of Guanajuato, according to a joint declaration launched by the Guanajuato federal government and Mexico’s Secretariat of Public Security.

At least 5 other individuals were apprehended in the joint operation, and a businesswoman who had actually been abducted was saved, the declaration stated.

Mexico’s Security Minister, Alfonso Durazo, validated Yépez Ortiz’s detention through Twitter, including that he was apprehended through an arrest warrant for “organized crime and fuel theft.”

In a video published on his Twitter account , Mexican President Andr és Manuel López Obrador applauded the arrest.

“The Ministry of National Defense, with the local government’s support, achieved this very important detention,” López Obrador stated. “We need to continue attending to the causes that provoke violence. We say no to corruption and impunity.” López Obrador has actually come under fire for his noncombative method to arranged criminal activity, after marketing on a technique he called “abrazos, no balazos,” or hugs, not bullets. Last October, authorities quickly apprehended Ovidio Guzm án, the child of previous Sinaloa Cartel chief Joaquin “El Chapo” Guzm án. But he was launched hours later on, after cartel shooters took a number of gatekeeper captive and disabled the northern city of Culiac án. And in March López Obrador was extensively slammed for shaking hands– in the middle of coronavirus constraints– with the mom of “El Chapo” throughout a check out to the state of Sinaloa …

Read The Full Article