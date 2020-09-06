Mexico aims for its own coronavirus fix By Reuters

© Reuters. FILE PHOTO: A woman holds a small bottle labeled with a “Vaccine COVID-19” sticker and a medical syringe in this illustration



By Anthony Esposito and Adriana Barrera

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) – Mexico is working to produce its own COVID-19 vaccines and could have one ready by next spring, according to a researcher coordinating local efforts amid a global race to tame a disease that has infected over 26.75 million people worldwide.

Esther Orozco, coordinator of the scientific group that represents Mexico at the Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness Innovations, said research based on a virus that transmits the avian Newcastle disease is the most viable candidate to produce the first vaccine in Mexico.

Orozco said the vaccine, developed by the private firm Laboratorio Avimex with researchers from Mexico’s main public university, UNAM, and the Mexican Social Security Institute, is ready to start the first phase of testing with humans.

“They are advanced,” Orozco told Reuters in an interview. “I think it’s going to be ready by spring or the start of summer.”

She said the Avimex vaccine trials will begin with “dozens of humans.” A second stage will see “hundreds of patients” before thousands of volunteers take part in final Phase 3 studies.

