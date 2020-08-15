Mexican president says 52,455 jobs gained back in August By Reuters

©Reuters SUBMIT IMAGE: Mexico’s President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador participates in a press conference at the National Palace in Mexico City
MEXICO CITY (Reuters) – Mexico’s economy recuperated 52,455 jobs in August, Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador stated on Twitter on Saturday, pointing out social security institute information.
The Mexican Social Security Institute (IMSS) stated recently that 3,907 jobs were lost in July amongst staff members signed up with the institute due to the coronavirus pandemic, contributing to 1.1 million jobs lost in between March andJune
