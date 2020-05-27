Mexican archaeologists locate wreck of 200-year-old ship

Image copyright

Underwater archaeologists in Mexico have revealed particulars of the stays of a crusing ship they’ve positioned off the coast of Quintana Roo state.

They imagine the ship sank greater than 200 years in the past after hitting a reef.

While most of the wooden has rotted away, the ship’s cannon and anchor are effectively preserved.

The wreck has been named after Manuel Polanco, the fisherman who first noticed it and reported it to Mexico’s National Archaeological Institute.

‘Nightmare Reef’

The wreck was discovered within the waters of the Banco Chinchorro atoll reef, about 35km from Majahual on Mexico’s Caribbean coast, and is assumed up to now again to the late 18th or early 19th Century.

The archaeologists assume that it sank after hitting the Chinchorro Bank, which was colloquially often known as “Nightmare reef” or “Sleep-robbing reef” as a result of of the risks it posed to seafarers.

Mexico has declared the world an underwater cultural heritage web site as a result of of the numerous wrecks which will be discovered there, together with two Spanish galleons.

The Manuel Polanco is the seventieth wreck to be discovered within the space.

Mexico’s National Archaeological Institute (INAH) was alerted to the stays of the crusing ship – an anchor, a 2.5m-long (8ft) cannon and pig iron ingots believed to have been used for ballast – by fisherman Manuel Polanco.

Mr Polanco, who’s now retired and in his 80s, already made some exceptional discoveries within the 1960s and 70s.

Among his best-known finds are the wreck of a ship dubbed “40 cañones” (40 cannons) and “The Angel”, a crusing ship which transported logwood – a pure supply of purple dye – from Mexico to Europe.

He noticed the stays which INAH archaeologists at the moment are learning as early because the 1990s, however archaeologists solely carried out their first dives to examine it prior to now two months.

To honour his contribution to underwater archaeology, INAH scientists determined to call the newly positioned wreck after Mr Polanco.

Due to his superior age Mr Polanco didn’t accompany the archaeologists however despatched his son Benito to assist archaeologists locate the wreck as a substitute.

The INAH scientists assume the stays might have belonged to a British crusing ship however stated they wanted to hold out additional research earlier than they may verify its origin.

