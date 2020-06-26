Mette Frederiksen: Danish PM postpones wedding to attend EU Council meeting on Covid-19

EU leaders are scheduled to meet face-to-face on July 17 for the first time because the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic to discuss the European budget and the plans for recovery from the Covid-19 crisis.

“I’m so looking forward to marrying this man,” wrote Frederiksen in a post that featured herself and her fiance Bo Tengberg. “The Council meeting in Brussels has been convened exactly on the Saturday in July once we had planned our wedding. Damn. But, I’ve to do my job and protect Denmark’s interests.

“I’m anticipating to saying yes to Bo (who is luckily very patient),” she added.

Denmark has recorded 12,836 coronavirus cases and 603 deaths, according to figures from Johns Hopkins University.