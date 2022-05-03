A criminal case has been initiated in the Armavir Regional Investigation Department of the RA Investigation Committee in accordance with Article 242, Part 2 of the RA Criminal Code, during the preliminary investigation of which other investigative and judicial actions are being carried out to find out the circumstances of the fatal accident in Metsamor.

According to preliminary data, in 2022 On May 2, 2008, at around 5:00 pm, a resident of the town of Metsamor was run over by a “NISSAN BLUEBIRD SYLPHY 1.5” car driven by her. born boy, who died without regaining consciousness.

A number of examinations have been appointed.

An investigation is underway. Appropriate measures are being taken to find out the circumstances of the accident.

Notification. Assumed: crime in: the suspect or: the accused considered is: innocent, how many yet: her guilt Proven: no RA: criminal: trial by code established in order:`: of the court`: legal force: in: entered: by verdict: