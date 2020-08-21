Mets/Yankees Weekend Series Postponed – MLB Trade Rumors

This weekend’s series in between the Yankees and Mets has actually been postponed due to the current favorable Covid -19 tests within the Mets company, Major League Baseball revealed in a news release. Newsday’s Tim Healey reported minutes ahead of time that the league would be taking this action (Twitter link). Last night’s video game in between the Mets and Marlins was likewise postponed.

There have actually been some degree of cancellations originating from favorable Covid -19 tests each weekend in MLB because the Marlins played in the wake of a couple of favorable tests on opening weekend. That caused a group break out which eventually led to a reported 18 cases for the Marlins, and the league has actually because been more persistent and proactive in delaying video games in an effort to prevent likewise prevalent circumstances of the infection. While the Cardinals had a break out of their own, the Reds and Mets are the just other clubs to have actually had favorable tests throughout the season. The Reds just saw 3 video games postponed, and the hope here is certainly that the Mets will see a likewise quick blockage of play.

When the video game versus the Marlins and the series versus the Yankees will be comprised isn’t yet identified, although the East- centric nature of this year’s schedule provides adequate chance for doubleheaders and other makeup video games. The Mets are …