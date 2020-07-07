Mets to host Yankees on 20th anniversary of 9/11

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

“I can’t imagine how powerful and how emotional of an event that might be,” Yankees manager Aaron Boone said.

The decision was reported by Newsday.

The 20th-anniversary game will soon be played perhaps not far from your website of demolished Shea Stadium, where Hall of Famer Mike Piazza hit a memorable home run for the Mets against the Braves on Sept. 21, 2001, in the initial major sporting event in the city following attacks. New York wore hats honoring the city’s first responders for the overall game.

Mets slugger Pete Alonso is sure to have a hand in the look.

The 25-year-old reigning NL Rookie of the Year sidestepped MLB rules to create customized cleats for all of his teammates honoring 9/11 victims and first responders for New York’s home game last Sept. 11. Alonso later donated his spikes to the National September 11 Memorial & Museum.

The Yankees and Mets wont have to wait that long to see one another. The teams announced Tuesday they will play preseason exhibition games July 18 at Citi Field and July 19 at Yankee Stadium as they get ready for the start of a pandemic-shortened 60-game regular season.

The Yankees will start the summer season against the World Series champion Nationals in Washington on July 23 — the initial game of the year for just about any team. The Dodgers and Giants will play later that night, and the others of the league will open the very next day.

The Philadelphia Phillies will travel to the Bronx for an exhibition game on July 20. It’ll be considered a homecoming of sorts for former Yankees manager Joe Girardi, who was simply hired as Phillies manager over the offseason.