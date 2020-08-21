Mets Player, Staffer Test Positive For Coronavirus; Mets Games Thursday, Friday Postponed

6:52 pm: A Mets position player and a coach evaluated positive, according to Mike Puma of the New York Post.

5:08 pm: Most Mets will fly out of Miami this evening, Andy Martino of SNY initially reported. Only the 2 members of the company who evaluated positive and those who aren’t postponed by contact tracing will remain behind. The belief is that the Mets did not break procedures on the roadway, per Martino.

4:07 pm: A Mets player and an employee have actually evaluated positive for the coronavirus, per Jon Heyman of MLB Network andTim Healey of Newsday As an outcome, their roadway video game versus the Marlins tonight has actually been postponed, as has their match versus the Yankees on Friday.

This is the most recent COVID-related problem in a season chock-full of them for Major League Baseball, which has actually seen many games postponed as an outcome of the health problem. The Marlins and Cardinals have actually been struck specifically hard up until now, and the league has actually tightened up its procedures of late in an effort to avoid break outs and make certain each group finishes its 60-game regular-season schedule.

For now, it’s unidentified how Thursday’s advancement will impact these 3 groups’ schedules. Thursday was expected to be the last Mets-Marlins video game in Miami this year, however they’ll need to make it up at a later date. The Mets are slated to host the Yankees …