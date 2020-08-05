Mets Place Robinson Cano On IL, Activate Billy Hamilton

10: 41 pm: Cano will be on the rack “until at least mid-August,” DiComo tweets.

6: 15 pm: The Mets have actually put 2nd baseman Robinson Cano on the 10- day hurt list due to a Grade 2 left adductor stress and chose the agreement of Billy Hamilton, who’ll be on the bench for tonight’s video game (Twitter links through Anthony DiComo of MLB.com). DiComo includes that Jeff McNeil (intercostal stress) and Amed Rosario (quad tightness) are both daily.

There’s no informing simply the length of time Cano will be sidelined at this moment, however any kind of Grade 2 stress (rather than a more moderate Grade 1 stress) is cause for issue relating to a prolonged lack. His injury is especially regrettable for the Mets considered that the 37- year-old had actually gone out to a blistering start. In his very first 39 plate looks, Cano was striking at a torrid.412/.462/.559 clip with a homer and 2 doubles. While it’s unavoidable that he ‘d have cooled down to some level, Cano likewise ranked amongst the video game’s finest in regards to hard-hit rate and typical exit speed, and his swinging-strike rate was amongst the most affordable in MLB.

Despite the addition of the designated player in the National League, Cano has actually been the group’s main 2nd baseman. Yoenis Cespedes had actually been working as the routine designated player, however he pulled out of the rest …