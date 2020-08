The Mets have actually positioned infielder Andres Gimenez and catcher Tomas Nido on the injured list, the club revealed. Outfielder Juan Lagares and catcher Patrick Mazeika will be changing them on the active lineup, as the Mets selected their agreements from the group’s alternate training website. Catcher Ali Sanchez has actually likewise been contributed to the lineup as the 29th gamer for today’s doubleheader with the Marlins.

More analysis to come …