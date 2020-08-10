Mets moving with momentum as Nationals visit By Reuters

©Reuters MLB: Miami Marlins at New York Mets



The New York Mets, coming off their very first series win of the season, will play host to the reeling Washington Nationals on Monday night.

New York cooled down what had actually been the big league’s most popular group– the Miami Marlins– in winning the last 2 of a weekend set.

Washington, nevertheless, has actually lost 3 straight video games and was 4 innings from possibly getting swept by the crosstown Baltimore Orioles when their Sunday video game was suspended due to rain and a tarpaulin problem. Washington routed, 5-2, at the time.

The Mets seem striking their stride, particularly if they can get star very first baseman Pete Alonso on track. Last year, the NL Rookie of the Year blasted 53 homers, leading the majors and setting a Mets record. He likewise drove in 120 runs and had actually a.941 OPS.

This season, in 16 video games, Alonso is striking simply.197 with 2 homers, 6 RBIs and a.649 OPS.

“He’ll be fine,” Mets striking coach Chili Davis stated ofAlonso “He has to get the homers out of his head. He just has to hit.”

The Mets on Monday will begin lefty Steven Matz (0-2, 5.65 AGE). He was 11-10 with a 4.21 AGE last season however is likewise off to a sluggish start.

In 3 looks, Matz has one quality start, however he followed that up by …