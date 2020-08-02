Mets left scrambling as Cespedes no-shows, then opts out of season By Reuters

©Reuters MLB: New York Mets-Workouts



By Amy Tennery

New York City (Reuters) – New York Mets outfielder Yoenis Cespedes has actually decided out of the rest of the 2020 season for “COVID-related reasons,” the group stated, after he did disappoint up for Sunday’s away video game versus the Atlanta Braves.

Cespedes’ lack from the Mets’ 0-4 loss was unforeseen, triggering issue from fans as the New York group launched a declaration prior to the start of the video game stating it had actually been not able to call the two-time All-Star or determine his location.

General Manager Brodie Van Wagenen informed press reporters after the video game that Cespedes is “healthy and he’s safe.”

“We learned during the game today, late in the game, that he has decided to opt out of the remainder of the season for COVID-related reasons,” stated VanWagenen “When we appeared to the ballpark today, he was not here, he was not on website. We weren’t mindful of why.

“We had the ability to send out a security group to the hotel and then eventually discovered later on that he was healthy, he was not in any risk.”

The occurrence caps a rough spot for the Mets, who have actually lost their last 5 straight video games, in a reduced, 60- video game season.

MLB, on the other hand, is scrambling to keep its schedule on track after various video games were delayed …