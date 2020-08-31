Mets Interested In Christian Vazquez

The Mets are revealing interest in Red Sox catcher Christian Vazquez, per reports from Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic (by means of Chris Cotillo of MassLive.com) and Jon Heyman of MLB Network.

While the Mets have actually left to a below average 15-19 start, they’re nevertheless in the playoff race in a wide-openNational League And catcher is among the locations they’re seeking to update, as Heyman reports that they’re wanting to a minimum of include depth behind the plate. The club was formerly in on Jason Castro prior to the Padres obtained him from the Angels on Sunday, according to Heyman.

Mets catchers have actually jointly logged middling offending numbers this year, mainly since starter Wilson Ramos is amidst among the worst offending years of his profession. On the other hand, the usually light-hitting Tomas Nido has actually published outstanding production, though his success has actually come by a paltry 26 journeys to the plate.

With Ramos most likely to end up being a complimentary representative after the season (New York has a $10MM choice or a $1.5 MM buyout choice), the Mets might be in the market for a brand-newNo 1 backstop throughout the winter season. In getting Vazquez, however, they ‘d relatively get rid of the requirement to pursue catchers in the offseason. Vazquez, after all, is manageable next season for $6MM and has a $7MM choice (or a $250K buyout) for 2022. As such, …