Mets’ Infield Dealing With Injuries

The Mets are unexpectedly handling a couple of noteworthy injuries in their infield, Deesha Thosar of the New York Daily News was amongst those to report. Second baseman Robinson Cano ( left groin), shortstop Amed Rosario (left quad) and 3rd baseman Jeff McNeil (lower back) are all fighting some degree of “tightness,” per Thosar.

The intensity of these injuries are uncertain, however they’re the current hits to an offense that saw outfielder Yoenis Cespedes pull out of the seasonSunday Cespedes left to a below average start this season, as hasRosario On the other hand, Cano and McNeil have actually been terrific so far. It’s specifically motivating in concerns to Cano, who was a disappointment a season earlier, however not unexpected in McNeil’s case. After all, he was among the NL’s finest position gamers in 2015.

The Mets went into the day at 3-7, so any additional problem for their lineup might make it even harder for the group to remove of the hole it remains in at the one-sixth mark of the season. The Mets changed their 3 lost beginners with Brian Dozier, Andres Gimenez and Luis Guillorme on Monday.