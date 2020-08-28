Mets GM Van Wagenen apologizes for Manfred criticism By Reuters

2/2 ©Reuters MLB: Boston Red Sox at New York Mets



After a video emerged of him slamming Major League Baseball commissioner Rob Manfred, New York Mets basic supervisor Brodie Van Wagenen said sorry Thursday for misunderstanding the circumstance.

In a video extensively flowed on social networks, Van Wagenen stated Manfred “doesn’t get it” when it pertains to the gamers’ actions concerning their social-injustice motion. Games throughout baseball have actually been held off Wednesday and Thursday following the shooting by a policeman of a Black guy, Jacob Blake in Wisconsin on Sunday.

The criticism from Van Wagenen originated from the belief that Manfred desired the Mets to stage a one-hour walkout Thursday in advance of their video game versus the Miami Marlins prior to going back to the field an hour later on.

As it ended up, that concept was proposed to Manfred by Mets COO Jeff Wilpon.

“Over the past two days, players on a number of clubs have decided not to play games. I have said both publicly and privately that I respect those decisions and support the need to address social injustice,” Manfred stated in a releaseThursday “I have actually not tried in any method to avoid gamers from revealing themselves by not playing, nor have I recommended any …