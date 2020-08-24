Mets Expected To Resume Play On Tuesday

The Mets have actually not had any additional favorable Covid -19 tests given that a gamer and coach evaluated favorable last Thursday, Joel Sherman of the New York Post reports (via Twitter). The group is expected to resume play Tuesday with a three-game series versus the going to Marlins.

Last week’s series ending versus the exact same Marlins club was held off due to the preliminary tests, so it’s possible there will now be a doubleheader baked into this upcoming three-game set in order to offset that lost contest.

This previous weekend’s set up Subway Series versus the Yankees was likewise eliminated, although the 2 sides must have the ability to comprise those 3 video games, presuming ongoing unfavorable tests. The Mets are slated to play a three-game series in the Bronx startFriday Sherman even more tweets that the present strategy is for the Yankees and Mets to play doubleheaders both Friday and Sunday this coming weekend, with an extra makeup video game set to fall onSept 3, when both clubs had actually an off-day set up.