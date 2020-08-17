Mets Designate Brian Dozier For Assignment

The Mets have actually designated 2nd baseman Brian Dozier for assignment, per numerous press reporters (including Anthony DiComo of MLB.com). Right- hander Franklyn Kilome has actually been remembered to change Dozier on the active lineup.

Dozier’s time in Queens might have pertained to an end after simply 16 plate looks throughout 7 video games. The 33-year-old has actually now been let go by both the Padres and Mets over the previous couple of months, however he handled a strong season with the Nationals simply a year earlier. Dozier struck.238/.340/.430 (99 wRC+) in 482 plate looks in Washington last season. Speculatively speaking, the Nats might recall into a reunion with Dozier in the wake of Starlin Castro’s current damaged wrist, although Washington has many internal choices who might be trusted to fill that space.

The Mets are handling an injury to among their 2nd base choices also. Jeff McNeil hasn’t played considering that leaving Thursday’s contest after encountering the outfield wall. Fortunately, McNeil is offered off the bench today, supervisor Luis Rojas states (via Tim Healey of Newsday). That apparently bodes well for McNeil’s possibilities of going back to the beginning lineup in brief order.