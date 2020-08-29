Mets cap DH sweep with walk-off HR By Reuters

5/5 ©Reuters MLB: Miami Marlins at New York Mets



Pinch player Amed Rosario struck a two-run homer with no outs in the bottom of the seventh inning, and the host New York Mets tape-recorded a remarkable 4-3 triumph over the New York Yankees on Friday night to finish a doubleheader sweep at Yankee Stadium.

Jeff McNeil opened the ninth by drawing a walk on a complete count off Aroldis Chapman (0-1), and pinch runner Billy Hamilton took 2nd. Rosario batted for Luis Guillorme and after that raised a 2-0 slider from Chapman about 5 rows into the empty left field seats.

It began the heels of a come-from-behind, 6-4 triumph for the Mets in Game 1, when the Yankees were the house group. Dominic Smith struck a consent solo crowning achievement as the Mets homered 3 times in a period of 5 batters in the 6th inning.

Pete Alonso and Jake Marisnick likewise homered off Chad Green (2-2) as the Mets opened the five-game series by removing a four-run deficit.

Phillies 7, Braves 4 (11 innings)

Scott Kingery struck a three-run, walk-off crowning achievement with 2 outs in the 11th inning to raise host Philadelphia pastAtlanta The blast made a loser of Mark Melancon (2-1), who quit the homer on an 0-2 cutter after Kingery didn’t swing at the very first 2 pitches, likewise …