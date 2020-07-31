Mets can’t rule out Jed Lowrie doomsday scenario

“The report we got back was not really all that inconsistent with what we’ve already learned,” Van Wagenen stated prior to the Thursday’s 4-2 loss to the Red Sox “The PCL laxity is something we’ve known has been part of the root of his problem for several months. … The laxity in that PCL is causing him the pain.”

Van Wagenen would not rule out the possibility of surgical treatment for the gamer who has actually taken simply 7 hitless at-bats given that signing a two-year, $20 million handle the Mets prior to in 2015.

“[It’s] prematurely to inform,” the basic supervisor stated. “The two doctors are gonna put their heads together, along with the player, and determine the best course of action as we go forward.”

Before going back to the hurt list on July 20, Lowrie had actually been having fun with a large leg brace, which limits his motion.

“When he wears that larger brace that pain is mitigated, and when he plays in a smaller brace that pain increases,” Van Wagenen stated. “He’s been able to feel, close to, if not 100 percent, while wearing the larger brace. The challenge is getting that same strength and stabilization when he’s transitioned to the other braces.”

Even if Lowrie has the ability to prevent surgical treatment, the 36- year-old has less than 2 months to return prior to completion of the reduced routine season. In that significantly not likely scenario, in which rest and rehab effectively bring Lowrie back to enough health, the infielder would require to shed the rust of going 2 years without playing any function aside from pinch player.

“The challenge will be can we get him to a point where he can run the bases and play defense at the speed and the efficiency-level that needs to happen to be a major league player,” Van Wagenen stated. “Those are the two challenges, but if we get to that point, I don’t think it’ll take long for him to get ready because of the offensive capability.”

Lowrie’s at-bats throughout spring training 2.0 offer Van Wagenen with hope that the Wilpons’ cash will not have actually been completely squandered.

“What we saw in summer camp, even with the layoff, was that he was major league ready offensively from both the left side of the plate and the right side of the plate,” Van Wagenen stated. “He had as expert, and as lots of quality at-bats as any gamer had in camp. We were extremely happy to see that.

“We think the player can help us and we saw it in summer camp that offensively he can be a value to the team, so the goal would be to get him back and contribute, but the conversations that coming from the doctors over the next couple of days will determine what the timeline is based on the course of action.”