Mets’ Brandon Nimmo says he’s not taking more precautions amid Marlins’ coronavirus outbreak

WHITE SOX SUPERVISOR RENTERIA NOT WITH GROUP, PENDING TESTS

“Actually for me, I believe [the mask] does more damage than excellent,” he stated. “While we’re inside I definitely want to take my precautions. I’ve got gloves on when I’m hitting, so when I high-five someone I’ve got gloves on or they’ve got gloves on. We’re around each other quite a bit, but we’re keeping that 6-feet distance. If it happened to spread that way I guess then so be it. No, it doesn’t make me more cautious. I still want to go out there and have fun, try and make this as normal as possible. I honestly think that we’re taking a lot of the precautions that you need to take and I just don’t see where having a high-five or wearing a mask during the game would stop that from happening.”

NATIONALS SUPERVISOR DAVE MARTINEZ ON MARLINS’ CORONAVIRUS OUTBREAK: ‘I’ M SCARED’

Nimmo added: “It takes all 30 teams doing it the right way. And so yeah, I know we’re doing it the right way, but you’re right, it’s outside of your control and that’s something you learn in baseball. You learn to control what you can control and let the rest take of itself. So, unfortunately, that’s the way it has to be. We’re still going to do everything we can until they tell us otherwise. For now, we’re going to keep doing our part and hope the other 29 teams do as well.”

MLB owners supposedly held an emergency situation call over the Marlins’ outbreak however didn’t speak about canceling the season.

CLICK ON THIS LINK FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Other video games were held throughout the league Monday night. The Mets beat the Boston Red Sox, 7-4.