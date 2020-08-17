Mets Add Ronny Mauricio To 60-Player Pool

The Mets have actually included infield possibility Ronny Mauricio to their 60-man gamer pool and put catcher Rene Rivera on the 45-day hurt list, Anthony DiComo of MLB.com tweets. Rivera’s handling a hyperextended left elbow.

Mauricio is still simply 19 years of ages and hasn’t played above the Single- A level, so he stays a methods off from the majors. Regardless, not just does he rate as one the Mets’ leading farmhands, however among the video game’s finest potential customers in basic. For example, Baseball America locations Mauricio atNo 70 general and composes he has the ceiling of a “classic power-hitting corner infielder.”

Mauricio is now the 3rd Mets possibility to join their gamer pool considering that Saturday, following catcher Francisco Alvarez and right-handerMatthew Allan As MLBTR’s Mark Polishuk kept in mind then, just gamers in groups’ swimming pools are qualified to be traded prior to theAug 31 due date. That clearly does not suggest the Mets are going to move any of these gamers (Mauricio would be particularly difficult to pry away), however the choice exists if a luring sufficient deal occurs. In all probability, however, the Mets included the 3 for developmental functions.