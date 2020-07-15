Mets ace Jacob deGrom (back tightness) awaiting MRI results

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Any significant problems for the two-time Cy Young Award winner would be a huge blow to New York during a season shortened to 60 games due to the coronavirus pandemic. The right-hander have been scheduled to begin on opening day July 24 against Atlanta, but that appears in jeopardy now.

The Mets are already minus No. 2 starter Noah Syndergaard, who will skip the entire season following Tommy John surgery.

Last year, deGrom won his second consecutive NL Cy Young Award after going 11-8 with a 2.43 ERA in 204 innings pitched. He light emitting diode the National League with 255 strikeouts.