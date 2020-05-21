Metropolitan Museum of Art plans to reopen in mid-August – Panorama

The Metropolitan Museum of Art says that it’s planning to reopen to the general public in mid-August or in the weeks following. Museum officers launched a press release Tuesday and stated that guests will discover loads of modifications when the museum opens again up, ABC information reported.

“The Met has endured much in its 150 years, and today continues as a beacon of hope for the future. This museum is also a profound reminder of the strength of the human spirit and the power of art to offer comfort, inspiration, and community. As we endure these challenging and uncertain times, we are encouraged by looking forward to the day when we can once again welcome all to enjoy The Met’s collection and exhibitions,” President Daniel H. Weiss stated.