Metro woman says she was brutally attacked by people squatting in vacant home

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR)– A metro woman says she was left for dead after a woman and a teen beat her over the head with a flashlight and a piece of wood.

According to Oklahoma City Police Department authorities, it began when the woman and her hubby called 911 about undesirable visitors living in a vacant home next door.

“I was thinking they were going to kill me,” Donna Reynolds stated.

Donna Reynolds is hardly able to talk or see, however is still able to keep her hubby Robert’s hand with a tight grip.

“What happened to the respect?” stated Robert Howard.

The couple says all of it started Sunday night when they identified complete strangers living in an empty home next door to theirs in southwest Oklahoma City; so they called cops.

“A woman came up and started arguing and she broke a flashlight on Donna’s head,” Robert stated. “That was the first cut.”

Donna and Robert informed detectives they were assailed as their grandchild was inside sleeping.

“After that, I can’t really remember because I think I blacked out,” Donna stated.

Robert informs KFOR he viewed Donna take blow after blow from a 2 × 4 at the hands of a teen.

“I remember the mother saying, ‘Hit her, hit her,” Robert stated. “Who informs their 16- year-old kid to strike a 55- year-old woman …