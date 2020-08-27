Metro Schools to continue virtual learning through fall break | Davidson County

NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) – Metro Schools trainees will continue to find out essentially through fall break, Director ofSchools Dr Adrienne Battle revealed Tuesday throughout a Metro School Board conference.

Battle decided with Davidson County still in a customized Phase 2 of its resuming strategy.

Most trainees will now continue online learning till a minimum of October 12.

Battle stated there have actually been 11 employee who have actually reported favorable COVID-19 cases and 22 close contacts quarantined because July 30.

The director likewise revealed on Tuesday that all after-school activities are held off till more notification. This consists of activities such as sports, band, art and music programs. The director motivated virtual activities whenever possible.

