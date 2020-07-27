Metro Redux – Nintendo Switch



Metro Redux is the ultimate two-game collection including the definitive versions of both Metro 2033 and Metro: last light. Metro Redux will immerse players into one of the most atmospheric worlds in gaming fully brought to life on the Nintendo Switch. Metro Redux contains all of Metro: last light’s single player DLC offering a further 10 hours of bonus content beyond the base game. Players can experience life in the Moscow Metro through two unique play styles – Use the “survival” play style to approach the campaign as a slow burn survival horror. Or tackle it with the combat skills of a ranger with the “spartan” play style.

Brave the horrors of the Russian Apocalypse – equip your gasmask and an arsenal of hand-made weaponry as you face the threat of deadly mutants, human foes, and the terrifying environment itself

Two campaigns, and all DLC included – Metro Redux includes two complete campaigns that combine to create One epic solo adventure, plus a further 10 hours of bonus content

Two unique play styles: ‘spartan’ And ‘survival’ – approach the campaign as a slow burn survival horror, or tackle it with the combat skills of a spartan ranger in these two unique modes