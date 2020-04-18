Metro East woman shares her recovery from COVID-19 | ‘The pain was excruciating’ | News Headlines

MONROE AREA,Ill (KMOV.com)– A Metro East woman identified a week and also a fifty percent earlier and also states it has actually been a battle to recoup.

The most recent numbers reveal greater than 25,700 individuals in Illinois have actually been identified with COVID-19 and also behind each of those numbers is a tale.

“The pain was excruciating,” Annette Frawley stated.

Frawley awakened on April 7 after a troubled evening and also really felt “some of the worst bone pain that I’ve ever had in my life and that prompted me to to go get tested.”

It was validated. She had the unique coronavirus.

“This was unlike any cold or flu that I’ve ever had,” Frawley stated.

She operates at an assisted living facility in Columbia, Illinois, where numerous homeowners and also workers have actually checked favorable.

“We have lost several of our residents to this disease. So, yeah, it really … It’s really hard,” Frawley stated.

She’s been quarantined in the visitor area at her residence. Just mosting likely to the kitchen area she uses a mask and also it suggests she needs to sterilize every little thing she touches.

Her hubby has heart concerns and also currently additionally has signs and symptoms and also has actually been checked.

The seclusion is challenging to handle.

“That has been one of the toughest things about this,” Frawley stated. “I think it’s natural when you’re sick and when you’re hurting you want to have that physical contact with people and you can’t.”

And she can not have call with the family members pets. These are straightforward points that are postponed in the meantime.

We asked her what she considered those that are prideful of the possible risks of the coronavirus.

“If they could only think of the people that won’t get through this and the people that won’t be with us anymore maybe they would stay home and just do what they’re supposed to do,” Frawley stated.

And via all this, she’s additionally needing to stay up to date with her schoolwork as she’s servicing a level in behavior health and wellness scientific research.

Frawley enrolled in a research at Washington University and also when she’s symptom-free for 14 days, she’ll make a visit to obtain checked for antibodies and also will certainly contribute plasma to their plasma financial institution.