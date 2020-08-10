Metro-Atlanta high school alum pushing for Redskins mascot name change | News

SOCIAL CIRCLE,Ga (CBS46)– Washington’s NFL group caught public and monetary pressure … retiring the Redskins name and logo design.

Some alumni from a regional high school, with the exact same name, are advising their school district to drop it also.

“A lot of native people refer to as the R word, because it is a derogatory term,” stated Adoris Gibbs, a Social Circle High School Alum.

Some Social Circle High School alumnae are asking their previous school district to change the mascot– the Redskins … a name lots of think about to be racist and offending to NativeAmericans

“We’ve had various community members, teachers, current students, and alumni send emails to the board of education,” Gibbs included.

The Assistant Superintendent of Social Circle City Schools informed CBS46’s Melissa Stern in a declaration, …