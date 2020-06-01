Metra suspending all service Monday

Metra declared Sunday evening that all service would be canceled Monday after a weekend of protests that let many Chicago communities in chaos.

The transport company cited safety and logistical obstacles for service disruption.

For the safety of the public and our employees, and because of municipal restrictions that are limiting the ability of our workers to reach job sites, Metra is suspending all service on Monday, June 1. We will provide updates on Monday about Tuesday service. — Metra (@Metra) June 1, 2020

Metra had already canceled all trains to and from the town center after 3 p.m. Sunday. The CTA and Pace Suburban Bus also pending all processes Sunday evening.

The declaration comes after the third day straight of protests against the death of George Floyd, who was murdered by a police officer in Minneapolis. Plunger, fires, and sabotage kept spreading during the city and suburbs Sunday, while peaceful protests were held as well.