Meth And The Nanny?! S**t Gets Real For Luxury Lifestyle Reality Couple The Moscatels! Watch HERE!

The Moscatels live a life most of us can just only dream about, but that doesn’t mean s**t doesn’t hit the fan every so often for them, too!

The family — dad Cole, mom Kelsea, and son Zayden — will be the subjects of a YouTube reality TV show following their glamorous life because they run an extravagance lifestyle and travel brand called Snob World in the bright lights of Los Angeles. But it’s not absolutely all glitz and glamour for the attractive pair and their adorable young son! Even this family must get their hands dirty now and then!

Related: Huge Hollywood Billboard Pulled Down Over Black Lives Matter Support! WTF?!

Seriously, this family has it all — and they’re baring all for their upbeat, high-energy reality show on line! In their latest episode, Episode 3, released at the very end of May, the fam enjoys a pleasant (and kinda nasty!) outing to go riding with little Zayden, while also coping with a nanny who was allegedly using meth in her room among taking care of the tiny guy and doing chores around the house.

Wait, WTF?! Meth?? We told y’all… looks like Hollywood life isn’t always so glamorous!!!

There are highs in the show (Zayden’s modeling photo shoot is seriously adorable), plus some lows (Cole opens up early on by what it’s prefer to be sued by his or her own mother! What kind of mom does that?!), in the end everything makes for one very happy family! And one very interesting series to check out!!!

Ch-ch-check out The Moscatels in their made-for-reality TV world (below):

Dayummm!!!

What’d y’all consider that, Perezcious readers?? What do U think of the fam’s Hollywood lifestyle? Perfect for the fact TV world, or what?!

Sound OFF on The Moscatels and their “snobby” world with your take down in the comments (below)!!!