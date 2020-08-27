Meteorologist warns Hurricane Laura is not a storm to mess with

Hurricane Laura rapidly intensified through the overnight hours and has strengthened into a Category 4 storm before it is expected to make landfall in Louisiana and Texas. CNN meteorologist Jennifer Gray has the latest. Meanwhile CNN’s Jake Tapper speaks with Mayor Thurman Bill Bartie about how his city of Port Arthur, Texas, is preparing for the storm. #CNN #News

