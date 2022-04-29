“Meta” company has appealed against the decision to block its activities in Russia, Interfax reports.

A lawsuit filed by Meta Platforms against a court decision of March 22, 2022, which upheld the lawsuit of the Russian Prosecutor General’s Office to block Meta’s activities in Russia, has been submitted to a Moscow court.

The Moscow City Court did not specify when “Meta”‘s complaint will be discussed.

It should be noted that according to the court decision made on March 22, Meta’s Facebook և Instagram social networks were blocked in Russia on the grounds of carrying out extremist activities.

The court decision does not apply to the WhatsAp application, which also belongs to “Meta”, but does not distribute public information.