CNN’s Chloe Melas overtook 2 of the members of the famous rock band Metallica as they prepare for a virtual drive-inconcert It will be their very first concert in a year due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Home Top Stories Metallica member discusses concert 'experiment'
RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR
Most Popular
James Charles Gives JoJo Siwa A Jaw-Dropping Makeover — Look!
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=G1mPnQM5hQ0 Woah, we did NOT see this coming!! If you believed JoJo Siwa‘s brown hair was a big surprise, you haven’ t seen anything yet!...
Lori Loughlin sentenced to 2 months in prison in college admissions scam. Her husband,...
Loughlin likewise will serve 2 years of monitored release throughout which she need to carry out 100 hours of social work and pay...
1 dead, 10 wounded in clashes between Hezbollah, Amal – Middle East Monitor
One Lebanese resident was eliminated and 10 others wounded in armed clashes Thursday night between members of the 2 Shia celebrations, the Amal...
Cowboys should explore Earl Thomas move
The Cowboys flirtation with Earl Thomas might reach a natural conclusion Thomas was ejected from Ravens training school on Friday after entering into...
5 companies that want to track your emotions
Faced with continuous social seclusion, a rough financial environment, and continued unpredictability about when life will return to a simulacrum of normalcy-- and...
Bitcoin.com Wallet Upgrade Allows Access to Interest Earnings
Bitcoin com, and its partner, Cred, revealed upgrades to its wallet that enable simple access to crypto earnings. Bitcoin com's wallet functions combination in betweenBitcoin...
SENDESTAR Stainless Steel Water Bottle,2 or 3 Lids(18 oz, 24oz,32 oz,40 oz,64oz 87oz),Double Wall...
Price: (as of - Details) ❤【Easy to Carry Straw Lid】- Built for easy drinking on the go, the lid is leak proof when...