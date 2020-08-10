Metallica concert to air at drive-in theaters, band announces

“We’re bringing the Metallica live experience to a drive-in theater near you on August 29 with a concert filmed for the big screen, presented by @encoredrivein,” the band stated.

The August 29 occasion, which will be the band’s very first program in nearly a year, will likewise include Three Days Grace as the opening act. It’ll be shot “at a location near the band’s Northern California headquarters” in addition to be “edited and mixed by Metallica’s award-winning production team to the highest standards possible,” according to a news release.

In addition, the concert will reveal product from their almost 40- year profession.

Every ticket purchase, which confesses one carload of up to 6 individuals, will consist of 4 digital downloads of Metallica’s upcoming album, “S&M2,” according to the band.

“In all of rock, it actually does not get any larger than Metallica,” Walter Kinzie, CEO of Encore Live, stated in a declaration. “Over the course of their profession these men have actually totally redefined rock, visiting and honestly what’s possible in regards to success in this market. We have actually seen with our very first 2 Encore Nights Drive-In performances that …