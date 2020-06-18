Mesut Ozil out of Gunners squad for ‘tactical’ reasons, says Mikel Arteta | Football News





Mesut Ozil failed to feature against Manchester City

Mikel Arteta says Mesut Ozil was left out of the Arsenal squad for their Premier League ending up in Manchester City for “tactical” reasons.

Ozil wasn’t in the starting XI or named among nine substitutes for the match at the Etihad, as Arsenal lost 3-0.

Download the Sky Sports Football Podcast on: Spotify | Apple | Castbox | Spreaker

Manchester City denied Liverpool the chance to win the Premier League title at Goodison Park on Sunday night with goals from Raheem Sterling, Kevin De Bruyne and Phil Foden.

After the match, Arteta was asked about Ozil’s omission, that he answered: “It was tactical.”

The Spaniard picked a youthful line-up for the behind-closed-doors encounter, with Eddie Nketiah selected over Alexandre Lacazette in advance and Bukayo Saka, Joe Willock and Matteo Guendouzi also starting.

The defeat leaves Arsenal eight points behind fourth-placed Chelsea with nine matches to play, they are next against Brighton at the Amex on Saturday afternoon.

The Premier League 2019/20 season came back on Wednesday June 17 and Sky, the Britian’s leading soccer broadcaster, could make 25 online games available ‘free to air’ – which includes Everton versus Liverpool within the first total weekend back again – for everyone in the united kingdom to enjoy.

Sky Sports will show 64 live Premier League online games when the time of year resumes. In addition to the particular 39 complements already planned to be transmitted exclusively go on Sky Sports before the coronavirus interruption, 25 more complements will be available to both the Sky Sports Premier League and Sky’s free-to-air Pick channel, enabling the whole country to be portion of the particular return of live activity.

To celebrate the particular return of the Premier League, Sky Sports may also launch a bunch of latest features plus updates to provide fans a much more immersive encounter and share those times live with friends and family on online platforms.