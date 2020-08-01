Mesut Ozil in Turkey after being left out of Arsenal’s squad for FA Cup final against Chelsea | Football News





Mesut Ozil is in Turkey and will miss out on the FA Cup final against Chelsea

Arsenal midfielder Mesut Ozil will not include in Saturday’s FA Cup final against Chelsea after taking a trip to Turkey.

Ozil was left out of Arsenal’s squad for the match and his future appearances progressively unsure after he was allowed by the club to leave the UK.

The 31- year-old has actually not played a single minute for the Gunners considering that the season resumed in June.

He still has one year left on a ₤350,00 0-a-week agreement and Arsenal wish to move him on this summertime. However, Ozil’s representative states he will not leave till completion of his agreement.

Arsenal head coach Mikel Arteta has actually hesitated to discuss Ozil in public.

Arteta stated Ozil missed out on the very first video game back after the reboot against Manchester City for tactical factors and he is stated to have actually not included in subsequent teams since of a back injury.

Merse: He’s the worst gamer in the world without the ball

Former Arsenal forward Paul Merson feels it is far too late for Ozil to suit the Gunners’ design, with Arteta wanting to strengthen the group and make them more long lasting defensively.

He stated: “I believe Ozil is a prime example of a gamer who needs to play in an appropriate group, that is going to be right up there, controling football matches. He’s got to play in a majorly effective group.

“He can’t play in this Arsenal group, here’s why: he’s not going to alter his video game now in his 30 s, and Arsenal aren’t going to alter their video game for him. He isn’t tracking back, chasing after gamers, and you require him in a group where you’re getting 70 percent of the ball weekly, and he’ll play. You get gamers around him, let him play.

“We all understand how Ozil plays, you offer him the ball and he’ll discover you. If you do not have the ball, he will not win it back for you for love nor cash. He’s not interested when they do not have the ball. How can you offer somebody ₤350 k-a-week when all of us understood that was his design of play?

“If he hasn’t got the ball he’s one of the worst gamers in the world! I would state that. Name me an even worse gamer in the world when their group does not have the ball? I’ve never ever seen someone so indifferent when they do not have the ball, however he harms you at the other end!

“Can Arsenal form a group around him? At the minute, it’s at the phase where you can’t do that. They’re not going to alter the group for him. He’ll get his ₤350,00 0-a-week and whatever is rosy for him.

“They have to come to a deal with him; maybe he’ll take £200k a week somewhere else. I don’t know how this gets resolved though. Does he want to play football? If he loves football, he has to come to a deal with Arsenal, but it’s easy to say that. Nobody wants to lose £150k a week, no matter how much you earn! Who is mad enough to throw that money away, no matter who you are?”

