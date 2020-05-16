Mesut Ozil: Former Arsenal boss Unai Emery criticises midfielder’s attitude and commitment | Football News





Former Arsenal boss Unai Emery says he was all the time optimistic with Mesut Ozil

Unai Emery has criticised Mesut Ozil’s “attitude and commitment” throughout his time as Arsenal head coach and says the remainder of the squad didn’t need the German to turn into captain.

Emery was sacked in November after the membership suffered their worst run of kind since 1992 and was initially changed with Freddie Ljungberg earlier than Mikel Arteta was handed the job completely.

Ozil was not often trusted as a daily starter throughout Emery’s reign and made only one Premier League look within the first 10 video games of the season, however his former boss insists he tried his finest to assist him.

“I spoke a lot with Ozil,” Emery instructed The Guardian. “He needs to be self‑important too, analyse his attitude and commitment.

“I attempted with all my would possibly to assist Ozil. Throughout my profession, proficient gamers have reached their finest stage with me. I used to be all the time optimistic, wanting him to play, be concerned.

“In pre-season I instructed him I wished to assist get well the most effective Ozil. I wished a excessive stage of participation and commitment within the dressing room. I revered him and thought he may assist.

“He could have been a captain but the dressing room didn’t want him to be. That’s not what I decided; that’s what the players decided. Captains are ones who have to keep defending the club, the coach, team-mates.”

‘I used to be not protected at Arsenal’

Emery arrived on the Emirates in 2018 having gained main trophies at former golf equipment Paris Saint-Germain and Sevilla.

He took over from Arsene Wenger and was tasked with turning Arsenal right into a facet able to difficult for silverware once more, however the Spaniard says he lacked safety in England earlier than he was sacked.

Emery was sacked by Arsenal in November following the membership’s worst run of kind since 1992

“At every club, I’ve been protected: Lorca, Almeria, Valencia, PSG. At Sevilla I had Monchi. At PSG Nasser al-Khelaifi protected me in the dressing room and publicly,” Emery stated.

“At Arsenal they weren’t in a position to, possibly as a result of they got here from Wenger, who did every little thing. They’d say: ‘We’re with you’ however in entrance of followers and the dressing room they could not defend me.

“Truth is, I felt alone. And the results dictated I had to go.”

Emery: I wished Zaha over Pepe

Emery additionally revealed that he favoured a transfer for Crystal Palace ahead Wilfried Zaha over Nicolas Pepe final summer time.

Arsenal failed of their bid to signal Zaha after Palace turned down a £40m bid and refused to decrease their £80m asking value. The Gunners then opted for Pepe, who joined from French membership Lille for a charge of £72m.

“We signed Pepe. He’s a good player but we didn’t know his character and he needs time, patience,” Emery stated.

“I favoured someone who knew the league and wouldn’t need to adapt. Zaha won games on his own: Tottenham, Manchester City, us. Incredible performances.

Arsenal made a bid for Crystal Palace ahead Wilfried Zaha earlier than signing Nicolas Pepe

“I instructed them: ‘This is the participant I do know and need.’ I met Zaha and he wished to come back. The membership determined Pepe was one for the longer term. I stated: ‘Yes, however we have to win now and this lad wins video games.’ He beat us on his personal.

“It’s also true he was expensive and Palace didn’t want to sell. There were a series of decisions that had repercussions.”

Mustafi: ‘Professor’ Arteta unites Arsenal squad

Shkodran Mustafi says Mikel Arteta has all members of the Arsenal squad “on board” and believes the membership is destined for greatness beneath the steerage of their former participant.

The Germany defender has been reflecting on what affect Arteta has made on the membership since becoming a member of in December.

“He’s a little like a professor,” Mustafi tells Sky Sports News.

Arsenal defender Shkodran Mustafi says the group can obtain 'nice issues' beneath head coach Mikel Arteta

“He is aware of precisely the place he needs the gamers to be when on the ball and easy methods to react when dropping the ball. It’s very particular.

“When I pass I am usually only focused on where to be if we lose the ball but he wants me to contribute offensively too. So we constantly need to make an option for the player on the ball.

“When you’re 28 and you play in numerous nations with different coaches you assume you understand every little thing however then he got here in and there are issues I’ve by no means recognized earlier than.”

