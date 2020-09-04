Messi’s father says his son can leave for nothing, La Liga hit back By Reuters

©Reuters Lionel Messi’s father and representative Jorge Messi gets to his legal representatives’ workplace in Barcelona



(Reuters) – Lionel Messi’s future at Barcelona stayed uncertain as his father released a letter to La Liga on Friday dismissing their claim that a 700 million euro ($ 830 million) release stipulation in his son’s agreement still uses if he wishes to leave the club.

Six- times world gamer of the year Messi insists he can leave on a totally free transfer while Barcelona, backed by La Liga, argue that the release stipulation need to be paid.

La Liga reacted to Jorge Messi’s letter with a declaration declaring its assistance for Barcelona’s position that Messi’s agreement was still legitimate.

The 33-year-old Messi dropped a bombshell last month that he wished to leave the club which he might do so on a totally free transfer.

A more twist in the story that has actually grasped the sporting world came as Argentina’s TYC Sports reported on their site that Messi had actually unwillingly accepted stick with the Spanish club for another year.

Jorge Messi’s letter was composed straight to La Liga president Javier Tebas and implicates La Liga of making a mistake in their analysis of the agreement.

“First, we do not understand what agreement you have actually evaluated and on what premises you conclude that there is a.