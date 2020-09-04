Messi’s Barcelona heartbreak revealed: From his son’s tears, to refusing to go to trial – full truth behind ‘brutal’ transfer saga

WORLD EXCLUSIVE: From his son’s destruction to the Camp Nou president’s betrayal, the Argentine described all on what occurred with his tried exit

Lionel Messi has actually exposed the heartbreak of his choice to leave — and why he eventually selected to stick with the club in a world unique with Goal.

The 33- year- old, who has actually invested twenty years at the Catalan club, dropped the bombshell news on Barcelona in late August that he planned to leave on a complimentary transfer.

However, Barca refused to recognise the break in his contract, as they declared the minute for utilizing it had actually passed in June, therefore a stalemate started in which the worldwide attempted to discover an escape.

However, Messi has actually accepted he needs to remain at Camp Nou to prevent dragging his precious club to court, however just after experiencing a frantically unfortunate number of weeks.

“When I communicated my wish to leave to my wife and children, it was a brutal drama,” Messi informed Goal.

“The entire household started sobbing, my kids did not desire to leave Barcelona, nor did they desire to modification schools.

“But I looked even more afield and I desire to contend at the greatest level, win titles, contend in the You can win or lose in it, since it is really challenging, however you have to contend.

“At least compete for it and let us not fall apart in Rome, , Lisbon. All that led me to think about that decision that I wanted to carry out.”

However, that aspiration to accept a brand-new …