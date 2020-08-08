Messi warned off return to ‘carnage’ in Argentina as Signorini predicts Barcelona stay

A male who worked together with Diego Maradona at the 2010 World Cup thinks a modern icon will stay at Camp Nou for the foreseeable future

Lionel Messi has actually been warned off a return to the “carnage” of Argentine football, with Fernando Signorini positive that the Barcelona icon will extend his agreement at Camp Nou.

The six-time Ballon d’Or winner is stated to have actually shelved talks concerning fresh terms amidst issues concerning the instructions in which Barca are heading on and off the field.

A relocation somewhere else has actually been mooted for a one-club guy, with Serie A giants Inter maintaining enduring interest in an all-time fantastic.

It has actually likewise been recommended that Messi might head house at some phase in the future, with Newell’s Old Boys still holding an unique location in his heart.

Signorini, however, thinks that the 33- year-old will dedicate to brand-new offer in Catalunya.

He likewise thinks that Messi needs to be in no rush to return to his roots due to the concerns which exist in South American football and the criticism he continues to bring in from some compatriots.

The veteran physical fitness coach, who formed part of Diego Maradona’s backroom personnel at the 2010 World Cup, informed La Figura de la Cancha of his renowned fellow citizen: “I think that Leo will continue in Barcelona, I believe.

“Messi was the one who …