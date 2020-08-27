Messi to break silence & explain Barcelona exit decision

The six-time Ballon d’Or winner has actually stunned the football world by looking for a relocation far from Camp Nou and will look for to shed some light on that call

Lionel Messi is intending on breaking his silence and discussing the factors behind his decision to leave Barcelona.

No date has actually been set for that discovery, however Goal has actually discovered that the Argentine’s objective is to offer his variation of occasions in the coming days, with there a desire on his part to send out a message to the fans that stay increasingly faithful to him.

On Tuesday, Messi’s legal representatives sent out a fax to the legal services of Barcelona revealing the decision to leave the club.

The six-time Ballon d’Or winner now plans to explain why he feels the requirement to leave what has actually been his house for the last twenty years.

Indeed, the Argentine has actually formerly recommended all is not well at Camp Nou as he aired his complaints throughout the 2019-20 project.

Early on in the season, as the Blaugrana stumbled their escape of the blocks, he yielded that things were not working out and cumulative enhancement was needed.

He then revealed his frustration at the termination of Ernesto Valverde in January, with a two-time La Liga title-winning coach revealed the door at Camp Nou.

Messi has actually likewise questioned whether the Barca board, directed by under-fire president Josep …