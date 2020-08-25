Messi tells Barca he wants to leave, signaling end of era

BARCELONA, Spain (AP)– After lots of titles, hundreds of objectives and many records, Lionel Messi’s incredible profession at Barcelona might be coming to an abrupt end.

The divorce might turn unsightly, too.

Messi informed Barcelona on Tuesday that he wants to leave after almost 20 years at the club, having actually grown dissatisfied after a trophy-less season ended with an embarrassing loss to Bayern Munich in theChampions League

Barcelona validated to The Associated Press that Messi sent out the club a file revealing his desire to leave. But the club hinted that a legal fight might be coming and stated it will not instantly give the Argentina terrific his dreams.

The conflict focuses around a provision in Messi’s agreement.

Barcelona stated the file sent out by Messi referenced a provision permitting him to leave free of charge at the end of the season. However, the club stated the due date for setting off that provision ended in June which it would look for legal suggestions. Messi’s agreement likewise consists of a 700 million euro ($ 826 million) buyout provision.

The Spanish season would usually have actually ended in May however was pressed back since of the coronavirus pandemic.

If Messi can leave free of charge, he will have no scarcity of suitors. However, just a handful of clubs might reasonably manage to pay his incomes even without a transfer cost– with mega-rich Paris Saint-Germain and Manchester City extensively viewed as maybe the most likely locations.

The 33-year-old Messi has actually won a record 6 Ballon d’Or awards …