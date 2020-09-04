2/2 ©Reuters SUBMIT IMAGE: La Liga Santander – FC Barcelona v Alaves



2/2

BARCELONA, Spain (Reuters) – Lionel Messi ended speculation about his future at Barcelona by revealing on Friday that he would reluctantly stay for another season instead of tackle his career-long club in court.

A week after stating he wished to leave the Liga side, and with an agreement row still raving, the 33-year-old six-time gamer of the year offered the news Barca fans were wishing for.

In doing so, nevertheless, the Argentine forward took a huge swipe at the club’s hierarchy.

“I wasn’t happy and I wanted to leave. I have not been allowed this in any way and I will STAY at the club so as not to get into a legal dispute,” he was priced estimate as stating byGoal com.

“The management of the club led by (president Josep Maria) Bartomeu is a disaster.

” I informed the club, the president in specific, that I wished to leave. They understood this considering that the start of the previous season. I informed them throughout all (of the) last 12 months. But I will remain here since I do not wish to begin a legal war.”

By staying at the Catalan club for the 4th and last year of his agreement the six-time world gamer of the year is in line for a 63 million pounds ($ 83.38 million) commitment benefit and will …