Messi parade held in Rosario as Newell’s Old Boys fans seek reunion with Barca star

The Argentine club are desperate for their former youth product to make a stunning return

“Your dream, our desire.” That was the recurring slogan spotted on the streets of Rosario on Thursday as Newell’s Old Boys fans paraded in a push to convince Lionel Messi to return to his boyhood club.

Messi came through the youth ranks of the Argentine side before joining Barcelona in 2001 and going on to win a record six Ballon d’Ors among countless other honours.

After nearly two decades at Camp Nou, however, the now 33-year-old has handed in a shock transfer request as he looks to move on from the club that failed to win a trophy last season.

While Manchester City are the favourites to sign Messi should he secure an exit, Newell’s haven’t given up hope of the Argentine returning, with the club’s faithful taking to the streets in a show of support.

Following a push to parade gathered momentum on social media, Old Boys fans gathered across Rosario on Thursday waving red-and-black flags, letting off the occasional flare and donning countless forms of Messi merchandise.

As it stands, Messi returning to Newell’s is a long shot, with even the head of their English supporters club, Jamie Ralph, hopeful but conceding a reunion right now is unlikely.

“Personally I think it’s a…