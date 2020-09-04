Messi opts to stay at Barcelona to avoid legal battle

Lionel Messi will stay at FC Barcelona to avoid getting in a legal disagreement with the world’s highest-earning football club, regardless of formerly specifying a desire to leave the Catalan group where he has actually been a gamer for nearly 20 years.

On Friday, the Argentine, extensively thought about the world’s finest footballer, stated that he would now see out his playing agreement at Barcelona, which ends in June 2021.

But he assaulted Barcelona’s management, consisting of under-fire president Josep Maria Bartomeu, who has actually up until now withstood calls to resign from fans amidst a management crisis at the club.

“I wasn’t happy and I wanted to leave,” Messi informed football news siteGoal “I have not been allowed this in any way and I will stay at the club so as not to get into a legal dispute. The management of the club led by Bartomeu is a disaster.”

Last month, the 33-year-old sent out a main file to Barcelona executives asking for the conjuring up of a provision in his agreement that recommends he is able to leave on a totally free transfer in the last year of his offer.

The club thinks the due date to trigger this stipulation had actually passed which any competing group looking for to acquire Messi would require to pay a “buyout” charge worth EUR700m. La Liga, the body that run’s Spain’s leading league, has actually supported the club’s …