‘Messi is very welcome at PSG!’ – Tuchel would love unlikely signing of ‘Mr. Barcelona’

The German coach confesses he’ll require to reconstruct his side after a frustrating end to their season

Paris Saint-Germain supervisor Thomas Tuchel has actually stated Lionel Messi is “very welcome” to sign up with the club ought to the Barcelona star choose to pursue a relocation far fromCamp Nou

The Argentine legend has actually as soon as again been related to a possible Barca exit after seeing his side end the season without a prize and lose 8- 2 to Bayern Munich in the Champions League quarter- finals.

Tuchel himself stopped working to direct his side past Bayern on Sunday as the Bundesliga giants declared their 6th Champions League title with a 1- 0 win over PSG.

The Ligue 1 champs are one of couple of clubs worldwide that might possibly manage a relocation for Messi and Tuchel yielded he definitely would not state no to having the 33- year- old to join his side.

“He [Messi] is very welcome! We lost lots of players for this campaign only and we lose now Thiago Silva and Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting. We need to use the transfer window now to make the squad bigger,” Tuchel informedBT Sport

“The project will be very requiring with no breaks. We require to construct a strong, strong team.

“We chose not to speak about transfers in this duration here. We will sit together in the next days. We have lots of things to do to keep the level of the team.

“What …